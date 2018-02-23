Close collaboration keeps North American auto steel segment strong

Vehicle manufacturers in the US and Canada remain dependent on locally-produced steels, advanced grades of which will be key to satisfying future regulations and targets. By Xavier Boucherat

The US steel industry currently ranks fourth largest in the world after China, Japan and India. According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), steel shipments totalled 90.88 million tonnes in 2017, up 5% on 2016. The country’s three important producers for the automotive sector – ArcelorMittal, Nucor and AK Steel – all reported good earnings for Q4 2017.

Like in Europe, a large part of what makes the US steel industry attractive to OEMs is the availability of and access to sophisticated grades such as advanced …