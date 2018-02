Class 8 market opens 2018 with ‘the best January on record’

With pricing positive and fundamentals looking benign, January Class 8 order intake bodes well for 2018 - but the backdrop is of highly febrile stock markets and a sense of change in the air. By Oliver Dixon

ACT Research has published preliminary data for North American truck orders for January 2018. At 48,700 units, the month’s order intake represented a 107% year-on-year increase….