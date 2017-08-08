Class 8 data holds strong going into Q3

Renewed optimism pervades North American new truck market as Class 8 orders exceed expectations. By Oliver Dixon

US Class 8 orders were buoyant once again during July, with the net reported figure of 18,700 units representing a sequential improvement of 3.3% and up 80.5% when measured on a year-on-year basis.

July’s intake exceeded the ten-year trailing average for the month – which stands currently at 16,833 units. Thus, for the first seven months of 2017, Class 8 bookings stood …