Class 8 data holds strong going into Q3

US Class 8 orders were buoyant once again during July, with the net reported figure of 18,700 units representing a sequential improvement of 3.3% and up 80.5% when measured on a year-on-year basis.
July’s intake exceeded the ten-year trailing average for the month – which stands currently at 16,833 units. Thus, for the first seven months of 2017, Class 8 bookings stood …
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing