China’s NCAP update offers fresh supplier opportunities

The 2018 update to China's New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) could mark an inflection point for vehicle safety content growth, writes Megan Lampinen

Tighter safety standards in China don’t just mean good news for drivers and passengers. They mean lucrative business opportunities for the companies that provide key safety technology. The 2006 launch of the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) in China marked a turning point for the country. The updated version set to launch next year could take this even further….