Chicken tax threat sends Ram Heavy Duty back over the border

There is more than tax legislation reform and patriotism behind FCA's decision to move the Ram Heavy Duty back out of Mexico as Marchionne concedes a chicken tax would have proven lethal. By Megan Lampinen

Another January, another investment in Warren Truck production. For the second year in a row FCA has used the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) to announce investment in its Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan. US President Donald Trump welcomed the move as a direct result of his tax reform, which FCA confirmed was one factor behind the decision – but not the only one….