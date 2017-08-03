Cartel probe could rewrite nature of collaboration

Industry players may well become wary of future collaborations and the risk of being seen as "anti-competitive". By Megan Lampinen

The European Commission’s probe into possible illegal collusion among German OEMs on diesel technology has sparked wider concerns around the sharing of knowledge. Both suppliers and vehicle manufacturers have been forging numerous partnerships, sharing the expense and time involved in developing the many new technologies demanded by tighter standards and consumer demands. This new investigation could threaten the collaborative environment many feel is required to meet future mobility trends….