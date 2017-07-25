Cartel charges could prove ‘meltdown’ for German credibility

The European Commission (EC) has confirmed that it is assessing charges of possible collusion among German OEMs. The implications could be dire. By Megan Lampinen

Dieselgate was bad enough when it involved just the Volkswagen Group but recent developments raise the possibility of an automotive cartel involving various vehicle manufacturers. German media first reported the suspected collusion, which allegedly involves a handful of leading German OEMs working together to set standards and collaborate on methods of manipulating emissions software. The European Commission (EC) has confirmed that it is assessing such claims but is not sharing details at this stage….