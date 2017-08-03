Home > Analysis > Carbon monoxide problems plague Ford Explorers

Carbon monoxide problems plague Ford Explorers

August 3, 2017

Ford's own investigation has focussed on Police Interceptor variants of the popular Explorer model, but NHTSA figures suggest the problem could be much wider than that. By Megan Lampinen

Excess carbon monoxide (CO) emissions could be behind several crashes and injuries involving Ford Explorer models, including Police Interceptor Utility variants. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US opened a Preliminary Evaluation into certain Explorer models in July 2016 after receiving 154 reports of exhaust odours in the vehicle occupant compartment. It is now stepping this up into an ‘engineering analysis’, one step before it would issue a recall instruction to the OEM. The analysis covers an estimated 1,333,000 model year (MY) 2011 to 2015 Explorers….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

