Car-share: strong growth forecasts, sizeable near-term challenges

There's a growing recognition of the role that car-share can play in addressing urban challenges, but it is equally clear that there is considerable work yet to do. By Megan Lampinen

The shared mobility market continues to attract new players and new investment as value slowly shifts from private consumption to collaborative consumption. Frost & Sullivan (F&S) predicts that revenue generated from the global car-sharing segment will rise at a compound annual growth rate of 19.5% between 2016 and 2025. However, the view from the incumbents is that there is plenty of work ahead….