From car brand to lifestyle brand, luxury opens the door to diversification

From yachts and submarines to property development and first class travel, today's luxury automotive players are dabbling in a wide range of products and services. There's a good reason for that. By Megan Lampinen

Luxury is diversifying and some of today’s most prestigious automotive brands are extending their reach into some surprising new areas. Aston Martin and Porsche are going head to head over real estate in Miami. Ferrari has been opening up theme parks while Lexus readies its first yacht. Others are building submarines and organising first class travel experiences. These non-core endeavours could prove not only a welcome source of additional revenue but also a key to survival in a rapidly evolving ecosystem….