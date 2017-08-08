Canton vote does nothing to resolve Nissan-UAW tensions

The majority of Nissan workers in Canton voted against union representation, but the UAW thinks this may be due to intimidation tactics by management. By Megan Lampinen

The vote on union representation at Nissan’s Canton plant in Mississippi may be over, but not so the tensions between the UAW and management. In fact, they are more strained then ever following the UAW’s recent filing of fresh unfair labour practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and renewed claims of intimidation and threats….