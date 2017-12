Tristan Honeywill visits ZF’s Peterlee factory in north-east England, a facility now at the heart of the supplier’s automated driving strategy

Save for some brand new ZF signage, the company’s facility at Peterlee blends in with its neighbours on a quiet 1990s industrial estate just south of Sunderland, UK. From the outside, few could guess that this operation is a key player in the supplier’s drive towards automated driving….