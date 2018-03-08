Building a team, executing a vision – the ins and outs of venture capital

Start-ups may well produce innovative technology, but it is the cash and nurturing mentality of venture capital firms that ultimately bring it to market, writes Freddie Holmes

Start-ups are playing an integral role in the development of technologies and services that have become relevant to the rapidly evolving automotive space.

However, the importance of venture capital firms (VCs) in facilitating their growth cannot be overstated; often working in groups, these firms deploy multi-million dollar funds across the start-up ecosystem and help to coach new entrants into market leaders….