Brexit and NAFTA trade uncertainty leaves everyone ‘on edge’

This year could bring with it tectonic changes in trade regulations, rewriting investment plans for many automotive players. In Europe it’s Brexit, in North America it’s the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The concerns surround these two very separate developments are startlingly similar, and both are creating a current period of uncertainty….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing