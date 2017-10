Evolving emissions regulations and the roll out of e-mobility will be of greatest concern to OEMs operating in Europe, learns Freddie Holmes

New light vehicle sales in Western Europe are projected to rise 2% in 2017, and should continue to grow in 2018 according to recent analysis from Moody’s.

The credit rating firm recently published its global automotive manufacturing outlook, which details its expectations for how key industry business conditions will evolve up to …