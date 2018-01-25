Brexit bites into Land Rover production

Jaguar Land Rover is scaling back output as concerns over Brexit and uncertainty around diesels dampen demand. By Megan Lampinen

Nobody is immune from the impact of Brexit, even the premium brands. Just days after PSA warned it would be looking for significant concessions from Vauxhall unions, Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed it is scaling back production at its Halewood plant. The facility has been turning out Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport models on a three-shift pattern….