Brazil’s business confidence better than ever, says MAN’s Roberto Cortes

Economic growth and political optimism bode well for truck sales in Brazil. Oliver Dixon talks to MAN Latin America CEO Roberto Cortes

Roberto Cortes has a long history in the automotive industry. After spending time in banking and finance, his automotive career began in 1979. In 1986, he helped create Autolatina, a joint-venture between Ford and Volkswagen in Brazil and Argentina.

When the Autolatina JV ended in 1994, Cortes was invited by Volkswagen AG to work as corporate controller for the Group in South America. Since 1997, he has been the Chief Executive of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus in Latin America. In 2008, he assumed responsibility for the MAN brand in the region, and ever since has been accumulating positions on the Boards of Volkswagen and MAN Groups in Germany, and more recently in Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH….