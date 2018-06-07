BMW i: a milestone for carbon fibre, but not the new norm – supplier

Freddie Holmes speaks to SGL Carbon, the ‘strategic partner’ tasked with supplying carbon fibre for the BMW i3 and i8, about the prospects for such an approach to be leveraged with other platforms

Upon launch, the BMW i3 became the first mainstream vehicle to use a carbon fibre intensive body structure; the fact that it remains so indicates that the material is not ripe for the mass market. While current trends do point toward greater adoption, the material is unlikely to entirely supplant aluminium and steel for body structures for high volume platforms….