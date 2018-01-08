BlackBerry puts vehicle security under the CES spotlight

BlackBerry QNX speaks to Megan Lampinen about its show presence ahead of CES 2018

Connectivity is opening up new opportunities for companies, both inside the car and outside of it. “There are incredible trends going on today, with tremendous transformation and tremendous business opportunities,” commented Grant Courville, Senior Director at BlackBerry QNX.

CES 2018 will play host to some of the latest development projects on this front, and BlackBerry QNX will be among the many automotive players at the event. The focus will be on its safe and secure foundational software for autonomous and connected vehicles, and it will have plenty of automotive company at the show….