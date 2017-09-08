Bigger, lighter, stronger – auto industry has its say on future of wheel design

It goes without saying that the wheel is the foundation to any road vehicle, but to the untrained eye, it appears largely unchanged over recent decades.
However, in conversation with numerous stakeholders in automotive wheel development, Automotive World has learned of a raft of changes that suppliers and OEMs will need to consider in coming years….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing