Bigger, lighter, stronger – auto industry has its say on future of wheel design

Innovation in wheel technology may appear to have slowed in recent years, but behind the scenes, suppliers and OEMs are on a roll, writes Freddie Holmes

It goes without saying that the wheel is the foundation to any road vehicle, but to the untrained eye, it appears largely unchanged over recent decades.

However, in conversation with numerous stakeholders in automotive wheel development, Automotive World has learned of a raft of changes that suppliers and OEMs will need to consider in coming years….