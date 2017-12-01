Beyond Brazil: internationalisation paying off at Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus

Roberto Cortes, CEO of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, gives Megan Lampinen a progress report on the company's efforts to reduce its reliance on Brazil

MAN Latin America’s internationalisation efforts are making solid headway, as Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus marks several notable milestones. Brazil’s commercial vehicle market has only just begun to pull out of a prolonged and severe downturn, and the local unit has been working to reduce its reliance on the region. It is active in about 30 countries today and looking to expand its presence in some of the more promising markets.

“We are taking a closer look in each of the markets where we are present, examining their specific needs and aiming to become one of the top sellers in each,” explained Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus. …