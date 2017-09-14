Autonomy and responsibility debate puts system safeguards under the spotlight

The NTSB has criticised Tesla for a lack of system safeguards on its Autopilot system, which it believe could have prevented a fatal crash. By Megan Lampinen

Automated vehicle technology is intended to make driving safer, with driverless cars held up by some as the pinnacle of road safety. However, the rush to put new tech on the market may create additional safety risks, both from the system performance perspective as well as potential driver confusion or misuse. Tesla, the industry’s poster child for innovative and automated technology, falls under scrutiny once again with its Autopilot system….