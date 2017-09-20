Autonomous trucks – arriving soon on an Autobahn near you?

For European trucking, autonomy is a no-brainer, but considerable regulatory work remains to be done before the technology hits the road. By Mike Ramsey, Research Director at Gartner

Autonomous trucks used in commercial transportation may have much greater short-term potential than autonomous cars. The need for safety, and for drivers that never tire, can be addressed through robotics. While the passenger car segment steals most of the attention given to autonomous technology, consumers remain lukewarm to the idea. Indeed, 55% of German consumers surveyed by Gartner this year said they would not ride in a fully autonomous vehicle. Logistics organisations, however, are driven not by sentiment, but by commercial interests….