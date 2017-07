Autonomous safety validation needs more than just miles, cautions GM’s Barra

Mary Barra confirms more stepping stone targets towards self-driving capability, including a 2020 OTA commitment. By Megan Lampinen

General Motors executives were keen to delve into the latest financial and sales results for the second quarter (Q2), but the investment community was more interested in the company’s plans for the future. At the moment, the future means autonomous drive, and GM is making stepping stone investments towards this end….