Autonomous pizza delivery looks not at tech performance but perception

Will customers care if their delivery order comes in a self-driving vehicle? Ford and Domino's speak to Megan Lampinen about the importance of gauging consumer opinon

Forget about refining the performance of autonomous driving technology – it’s the consumer reaction to autonomous technology that comes under the spotlight in a new pilot project. Domino’s Pizza envisions a future in which a fleet of self-driving vehicles deliver pizza to homes across the US. For consumers, it could mean an end to tips and surly delivery boys. But will some individuals be intimidated by such a faceless approach?…