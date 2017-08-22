Autonomous emergency braking enters a new stage

ADAS technology has become a key offering in some segments, and autonomous emergency braking is one that Bosch continues to perfect. By Xavier Boucherat

Bosch has proven a driving force within the industry for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This path can be traced back 20 years to the first adaptive cruise control systems appeared on the market. Using radar technology, this allowed vehicles to accelerate and comfortably brake within certain space limits once a particular speed had been reached. Later, systems capable of moving from standstill would appear.

Automatic or autonomous emergency braking (AEB) to avoid rear-end collisions was something of a natural progression, and since it was first introduced in 2010, it has proven a hit. Bosch …