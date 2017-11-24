BMW embracing autonomy much like any other OEM, but at the same time believes that demands for quality will extend into the robo-taxi era. By Xavier Boucherat

Autonomous driving won’t dull demand for great steering-feel, says BMW

An OEM like BMW faces considerable challenges moving forward into the age of autonomy – how does it take on advanced features in systems such as steering without watering down the performance quality that has earned it loyal customers? And exactly what features should be extended?

Juergen Guldner is Vice President and Head of Axles, Steering Technology and Vertical Dynamics at BMW. As he argues, the steering-feel often associated …