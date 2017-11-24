Autonomous driving won’t dull demand for great steering-feel, says BMW
An OEM like BMW faces considerable challenges moving forward into the age of autonomy – how does it take on advanced features in systems such as steering without watering down the performance quality that has earned it loyal customers? And exactly what features should be extended?
Juergen Guldner is Vice President and Head of Axles, Steering Technology and Vertical Dynamics at BMW. As he argues, the steering-feel often associated …
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing