Autonomous driving at CES 2018 – three trends to watch out for

It is safe to say that the automotive industry has embraced digitisation more than ever before, as evidenced by the vehicle manufacturers’ ever-increasing presence at technology shows like CES and Mobile World Congress (MWC). Take, for example, Kia’s launch of an autonomous driving sub-brand at CES 2016, our the Audi’s first self-driving Q7 shown at CES – the focus, especially from a connected and autonomous car perspective, has well and truly shifted from the traditional motor show format to the broader-focused consumer technology shows….
