Automotive industry is digital champion of the world

Xavier Boucherat speaks with experts at PwC, whose studies suggest that Industry 4.0 could bring OEMs revenue increases of 13.6% over the next five years

Automotive OEMs and Tier 1s are leading the way on Industry 4.0 technology. A 2018 study by PwC Strategy& found that across 1,155 business and six industries, including automotive, consumer goods, electronics and process industries, automotive claimed the largest share of what the consultancy refers to as ‘Digital Champions’. These are the relatively small group of companies who Strategy& believes will gain a real competitive advantage from large-scale digitisation, and who are already employing what can be called Industry 4.0 technologies. Overall, only 10% of the companies interviewed were awarded the status, but within the automotive sector, this rose to 20%. In the electronics sector, the figure dropped to 14%. In the consumer goods sector, it dropped to 6%….