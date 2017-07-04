Automated logistics to become a ‘pillar of the Industry 4.0 paradigm’

Robots that autonomously navigate around manufacturing plants to transport components and equipment could play a key role in Industry 4.0. Michael Nash talks to Comau about automation, co-bots and the factory of the future

Comau recently announced the launched of Agile 1500 – an automated guided vehicle (AGV) based on an open platform designed specifically for use in manufacturing facilities across a range of different industries. It is the first AGV within the new platform, and has the ability to carry objects that weigh up to 1,500kg.

While the sight of AGVs continues to surprise those unfamiliar with the workings of a vehicle assembly plant, their use is commonplace, and the advance of technology continues to improve and refine the way they work, and the way they are used.

The new Comau AGV works by …