Auto industry wrestles with data security and data protection

From densely populated urban areas to the most remote locations, vehicles are generating large amounts of data. But how much does location impact this data, its storage and its transfer? Celeste Dooley investigates

Data security has become a pressing priority for OEMs and tech companies as connectivity becomes ever more present in the vehicles of today. In the wake of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which sees a tightening of data security in many sectors, vehicle manufacturers are faced with the dilemma of keeping up with the fast-paced implementation of technology whilst avoiding potentially devastating attacks from hackers.

…