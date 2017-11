Auto industry braces for artificial intelligence – but the tech still has limitations

An interview with computer scientist Markus Glaab reveals machine learning’s potential to transform automotive R&D – and the challenges this nascent technology must first overcome. By Tristan Honeywill

Machine learning seems like an obvious way to enable highly automated driving modes, but there’s a big difference between beating a human at checkers and getting a family home safely by car. The technology has some way to go before it is robust enough to take human drivers out of the loop….