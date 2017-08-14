Augmented reality to create ‘natural canvas’ for HMI

DAQRI's Chief Executive speaks to Megan Lampinen about the potential for augmented reality both in vehicles today and in the autonomous models of the future

California-based augmented reality (AR) specialist DAQRI is setting up shop in Michigan as it seeks to forge closer relationships with its automotive customers. The supplier offers a range of AR products for the manufacturing sector, including Smart Helmet and Smart Glasses technology. Considerable focus now is shifting inside the vehicle, where AR could take on a starring role.

“What the industry has seen historically in heads-up display (HUD) can really be revolutionised with AR to add context and understanding of the environment,” commented DAQRI Chief Executive Brian Mullins. DAQRI’s smart automotive HUD leverages dynamic holographic technology to assist drivers, projecting digital information onto the windshield and reducing driver distraction. Segment demand is hot and only expected to grow. DAQRI quotes estimates of a 24% annual growth rate for HUD in North America alone….