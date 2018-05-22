Augmented reality becomes visual aid to consumer trust in autonomy

Could AR HUD be the solution to building trust in autonomous driving? Celeste Dooley investigates

As advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) become more prevalent in personal vehicles, OEMs are faced with the challenge of building consumer trust in a plethora of new connected devices.

Elektrobit has been working for more than 30 years to offer up-to-date software solutions that remain in line with the current trends of vehicle technology. In a recent webinar with Automotive Megatrends, Dirk Spiesswinkel, Product Manager of in-vehicle augmented reality software for Elektrobit, outlined both the challenges and benefits of developing augmented reality head-up displays (AR HUD) as a safety feature.

…