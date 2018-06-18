The ASEAN region will once again outperform the global average for vehicle sales growth. A mixture of internal policies has created particular hotspots in the region, writes Anna-Marie Baisden of BMI Research

Asia will remain one of the key regions for global vehicle sales growth – BMI Research (BMI) forecasts a 4.0% increase in sales in 2018, ahead of its forecast for global sales to grow 3.2%. Within that regional outlook, the ASEAN region will be an even stronger market, with projected growth of 6.9%, up from 5.4% growth registered in 2017….