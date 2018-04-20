The ascent of Big Data in vehicle manufacturing

Big Data is quickly becoming the new normal for manufacturers, but it still poses challenges. By Alec McCullie and James Bishop

Big Data is one of the biggest buzzwords associated with Industry 4.0, the adoption of digital technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) across the manufacturing sector.

Thanks to the growth of pervasive and portable real time connectivity, coupled with low cost, reliable hardware, the ecosystem for connecting devices, machinery and products has grown exponentially, reshaping the traditional linear value chain into an interconnected, customer-driven virtuous cycle, as shown in the accompanying chart….