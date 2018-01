Fitted with sensors and powerful computers, ADAS deliveries could come thick and fast as OEMs work their way up the autonomy scale. By Xavier Boucherat

Next-generation vehicles will be defined by software. That’s according to Danny Shapiro, Senior Director of Automotive at NVIDIA.

Developments in the fields of sensing, processing power and artificial intelligence (AI) all mean that advanced functionality can be added to vehicles over time, and as OEMs work their way up …