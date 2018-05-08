Home > Analysis > AR and AI provide a new starting point for user experience

AR and AI provide a new starting point for user experience

May 8, 2018

Megan Lampinen speaks to Harman about the ground-breaking advances behind the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system

Augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) could prove a winning combination for in-vehicle user experience. Mercedes-Benz is harnessing the latest developments on this front to improve driver comfort, convenience and safety. The result is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), a system that offers turn-by-turn directions supported by AR visuals. The scalable, future-proof system paves the way towards increasingly autonomous functionality….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

