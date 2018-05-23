Home > Analysis > Aluminium growth expected over mid-term, but long-term picture unclear

May 23, 2018

Aluminium’s value proposition means further adoption is inevitable in the mid-term, but some are already pursuing different lightweighting strategies, and other materials are beginning to emerge. By Benjamin Dirkse, Senior Management Consultant, Frost & Sullivan

Since the 1990s, aluminium adoption has steadily grown within the automotive industry, now being only second to steel in average content per vehicle. From uses in engine blocks and heads, powertrain cases, and a variety of other structural parts, the market has grown to a valuation of over US$40bn. And as of late, vehicle manufacturers are turning to the material ever more frequently….

