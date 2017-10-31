AkzoNobel in merger talks: PPG out, Axalta in (maybe)

AkzoNobel spent much of this year fending off an unwanted approach from PPG but is now pursuing merger talks with US supplier Axalta, writes Megan Lampinen

AkzoNobel may not have been willing to a merger with PPG, but Axalta is a completely different story. After considerable market speculation, the Dutch paint and coatings specialist has confirmed that it is in negotiations for “a merger of equals” with its much smaller US rival. While AkzoNobel may be employing the same language that Daimler did when it bought Chrysler back in 1998, it will hopefully avoid the same pitfalls….