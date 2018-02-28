Advances in automation present compelling choice for plant managers

Traditional fixed and new flexible automation systems both have their benefits for vehicle assembly – there’s plenty to consider when deciding which to use. By Tom Bemer and Ray Tynczuk

The automotive industry has undoubtedly benefited from the creation and evolution of automatic assembly and workholding systems. While the industry revolutionised mass production with its factory-based, hands-on assembly lines in the early 1900s, today’s assembly lines bear scant resemblance to their 100-year-old ancestors.

Now, automation systems feature computer-controlled devices such as robots that are tasked with lifting and fitting in place heavy vehicle components, with trained technicians at their side ensuring that the right parts go into the right spot at the right time. Within the world of automated assembly lines, there have also been some significant improvements over the years….