Advanced camera systems could ‘eliminate need for complementary sensors’

To function safely and securely, autonomous vehicles will likely need a range of various sensory technologies, from cameras to radars and LiDAR. Each of these pieces of hardware adds cost, as does the powerful on-board computer that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to fuse the information.
One camera supplier thinks it could have a solution….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing