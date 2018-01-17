Advanced camera systems could ‘eliminate need for complementary sensors’

Michael Nash talks to Foresight’s Doron Cohadier about the vision sensors that could be crucial for semi- and fully-autonomous vehicle rollout

To function safely and securely, autonomous vehicles will likely need a range of various sensory technologies, from cameras to radars and LiDAR. Each of these pieces of hardware adds cost, as does the powerful on-board computer that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to fuse the information.

One camera supplier thinks it could have a solution….