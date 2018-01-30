ADAS acceptance – the initial experience is a deal-breaker

There is no doubt that the use of advanced driver assistance systems is growing substantially, but it could be tricky getting certain consumers to try it for the first time. By Michael Nash

Studies have shown that the younger generation are more likely to try new technologies in the consumer electronics industry, and the automotive industry is no different. In 2017, the vehicle purchasing website Autolist carried out a survey in the US to examine self-driving car acceptance. Over 8,500 respondents were involved, each of which own a vehicle….