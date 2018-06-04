Could 3D printing eliminate the autoclave for carbon fibre success?

Rather than using an industrial pressure oven and a high level of labour to produce carbon fibre parts, a 3D printer could streamline the entire process at a reduced cost. By Freddie Holmes

In some manufacturing circles, labour is the enemy of efficiency, particularly for high volume vehicles that are produced by the millions each year. Additive manufacturing – better known as 3D printing – could see carbon fibre used in greater quantities, and in new areas of the vehicle than were previously thought, without the cost and delay associated with a traditional hand-laid process. …