2020 set to be year of the electric heavy-duty truck

Cummins is the latest to join the fray in the development of electric heavy-duty trucks, writes Michael Nash

Pure electric heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) are a head-scratcher. While many applications such as urban delivery or drayage make a strong business case for the technology, issues of weight and range have limited commercial success to date.

Several companies are looking to overcome these challenges, and will soon showcase their efforts. Cummins has recently become one of the pack leaders after unveiling a concept Class 7 electric HDV at an event in its technical centre in Columbus, Indiana….