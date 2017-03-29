Mazda production and sales results for February 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2017 are summarized below.

I. Production

http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaProductionFeb2017.jpg

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in February 2017 decreased 9.7 % year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Domestic production of key models in February 2017

CX-5: 19,985 units (down 29.5% year on year)

CX-3: 15,991 units (up 34.1% year on year)

Mazda3 (Axela): 15,356 units (down 25.8% year on year)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2017 increased 21.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Overseas production of key models in February 2017

Mazda3: 19,905 units (up 16.1% year on year)

CX-4: 5,303 units

Mazda6: 4,730 units (up 25.7% year on year)

II. Domestic sales

http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaDomesticSalesFeb2017.jpg

Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in February 2017 decreased 10.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.7% (down 1.6 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 3.8% total market share (down 1.0 point year on year).

Domestic sales of key models in February 2017

Mazda2 (Demio): 4,922 units (down 13.6% year on year)

CX-5: 4,085 units (up 23.3% year on year)

Mazda3 (Axela): 2,290 units (up 7.7% year on year)

III. Exports

http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaExportsFeb2017.jpg

Mazda’s export volume in February 2017 decreased 15.3% year on year, reflecting decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

Exports of key models in February 2017

CX-5: 16,642 units (down 34.3% year on year)

CX-3: 11,946 units (up 39.5% year on year)

Mazda3: 11,265 units (down 38.9% year on year)