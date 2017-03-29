Home > Uncategorised > Mazda production and sales results for February 2017

Mazda production and sales results for February 2017

March 29, 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2017 are summarized below.

I. Production
http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaProductionFeb2017.jpg

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in February 2017 decreased 9.7 % year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Domestic production of key models in February 2017
CX-5: 19,985 units (down 29.5% year on year)
CX-3: 15,991 units (up 34.1% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 15,356 units (down 25.8% year on year)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2017 increased 21.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Overseas production of key models in February 2017
Mazda3: 19,905 units (up 16.1% year on year)
CX-4: 5,303 units
Mazda6: 4,730 units (up 25.7% year on year)

II. Domestic sales
http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaDomesticSalesFeb2017.jpg

Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in February 2017 decreased 10.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.7% (down 1.6 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 3.8% total market share (down 1.0 point year on year).

Domestic sales of key models in February 2017
Mazda2 (Demio): 4,922 units (down 13.6% year on year)
CX-5: 4,085 units (up 23.3% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 2,290 units (up 7.7% year on year)

III. Exports
http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaExportsFeb2017.jpg

Mazda’s export volume in February 2017 decreased 15.3% year on year, reflecting decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

Exports of key models in February 2017
CX-5: 16,642 units (down 34.3% year on year)
CX-3: 11,946 units (up 39.5% year on year)
Mazda3: 11,265 units (down 38.9% year on year)

