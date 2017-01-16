Special report: Developments in automotive purchasing

This exclusive Automotive World special report examines the rapid developments in vehicle manufacturer and supplier purchasing strategies. As consumer requirements change, and as manufacturing evolves, so too does the way in which OEMs and suppliers manage their procurement.
Readers will gain insight into how OEMs, suppliers and industry stakeholders are developing expertise in e-procurement and software purchasing, while also dealing with age-old issues like material price fluctuations and supplier/customer relationship management.
In this report:
- Future mobility to transform automotive procurement strategies
- Suppliers gain strength as OEMs seek outside innovation
- Successful procurement depends on strength of relationships
- Local brand, global strategy – Vauxhall talks purchasing on a platform
- Interview: Klaus Zehender, Divisional Board Member Procurement and Supplier Quality, Mercedes-Benz Cars
- Toyota’s candid approach to purchasing ‘key’ to future leadership
- Electronics – the ‘secret sauce’ in automotive purchasing
- From supply chain to supply web – automotive sourcing branches out
- How to meet a supply contract in the face of market uncertainty
- Automotive purchasing goes digital
…
