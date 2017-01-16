Special report: Developments in automotive purchasing

This exclusive Automotive World special report examines the rapid developments in vehicle manufacturer and supplier purchasing strategies. As consumer requirements change, and as manufacturing evolves, so too does the way in which OEMs and suppliers manage their procurement.

Readers will gain insight into how OEMs, suppliers and industry stakeholders are developing expertise in e-procurement and software purchasing, while also dealing with age-old issues like material price fluctuations and supplier/customer relationship management.

In this report:

Future mobility to transform automotive procurement strategies

Suppliers gain strength as OEMs seek outside innovation

Successful procurement depends on strength of relationships

Local brand, global strategy – Vauxhall talks purchasing on a platform

Interview: Klaus Zehender, Divisional Board Member Procurement and Supplier Quality, Mercedes-Benz Cars

Toyota’s candid approach to purchasing ‘key’ to future leadership

Electronics – the ‘secret sauce’ in automotive purchasing

From supply chain to supply web – automotive sourcing branches out

How to meet a supply contract in the face of market uncertainty

Automotive purchasing goes digital

