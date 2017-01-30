 Special report: Developments in automotive lighting

Major advances in vehicle lighting technology have enabled OEMs to turn a legal requirement into a design feature. Smaller, more powerful, more efficient, adjustable and smart, advanced lighting technology is trickling down from high-end cars to the mainstream, and bringing with it new possibilities for aesthetics, safety and structural design.

This Automotive World report provides exclusive insight from the key stakeholders at the cutting edge of automotive lighting.

In this report:

Automotive lighting in steady evolution

Leading the way: LEDs will dominate automotive lighting within a decade

Smart headlights could take on projection role, says Daimler

Reparability too often overlooked in vehicle lighting development

Suppliers embrace laser lighting tech for brighter, smarter cars

Into the dark: suppliers embrace LEDs for automotive lighting

Suppliers work to democratise ADB, but better halogens still needed

US headlight testing driving up standards

Intelligent lighting – an essential part of the intelligent car

LED driver innovation essential for auto lighting performance

…