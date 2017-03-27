 Special report: China’s auto industry

Low levels of ownership, a taste for foreign cars and seemingly endless market growth proved highly lucrative for the global OEMs which invested in China. Success is no longer guaranteed, however, due to strong new domestic competition and rapidly evolving preferences typical to the Chinese market.

In this special report, a variety of stakeholders provide insight into key aspects of China’s automotive industry.

In this report:

China’s auto industry: from charcoal-powered cars to full autonomy

Geely, China’s global automotive ambassador

Interview: Wu Zhixin, Deputy Director, China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC)

Emissions-free means NEV, says BYD

Rule changes in China could alter NEV landscape

China’s NEV market faces challenges

China crisis? Global OEMs need new strategy as domestics evolve

Open for business: The rise of car-sharing in China

China’s passenger vehicle market: clean, connected, and sold online

China – a unique market with global characteristics

…