Russia’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021

2016 marked the fourth consecutive annual decline in the Russian light vehicle market, when it shrank to 1.4 million units. The heavy CV market fared better in 2016, growing for the first time in three years.

This exclusive Automotive World report examines the prospects for the light vehicle and heavy CV sectors in Russia in the period to 2021.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Recent light vehicle (LV) demand

Chapter 2: Market characteristics

Chapter 3: Models & market shares

Chapter 4: Economic outlook

Chapter 5: Outlook for LV demand

Chapter 6: Russia’s heavy CV (HCV) market

Chapter 7: Outlook for HCV demand

…